Man sentenced after admitting to molesting child while babysitting

CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA — A Cherokee County man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to child molestation charges.

According to the Cherokee County District Attorney’s Office, 39-year-old Jarrod Luster pleaded guilty to two counts of child molestation.

Prosecutors say Luster admitted to groping an 8-year-old boy in 2018 while babysitting him as the child’s mother was in the hospital.

The victim came forward three years ago and reported the abuse.

During the investigation, Cherokee County authorities identified three additional members of the victim’s extended family who alleged Luster had also molested them.

Luster was sentenced to 30 years, with 20 years to be served in prison.

The District Attorney’s Office said Luster had been considered a family friend by those involved in the case.