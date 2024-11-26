Man pleads guilty to killing Cobb mother, sexually assaulting her daughters; gets life in prison

COBB COUNTY, GA — A man plead guilty to the malice murder of his 58-year-old girlfriend and was sentenced to life in prison by Superior Court Judge Julie Adams Jacobs on Monday. He admitted to shooting Yuridiana Villalobos in her Mableton home, where investigators say he also sexually abused two of her daughters.

Yuridiana Villalobos’s three daughters were awakened by a bang one morning. They rushed out of their bedrooms to find that their mother had been fatally shot. Cobb County District Attorney Flynn Broady says she might have just confronted her boyfriend, Hugho Pacheco about her girls.

“It’s a very tragic case. You had two young ladies who were basically sexually assaulted by the defendant. The defendant ultimately killed their mother and then tried to get to Mexico to escape justice.”

Borady’s hat is off to the Cobb sheriff’s fugitive task force for tracking Hugho Pacheco to Texas as he tried to flee the country and the assistant DAs who laid out such a tough case to the jury that Pacheco chose to plead guilty. “He saw the writing on the wall.”

Broady says the girls were standing by to testify; they now live with their big brother in Florida. “And they’re glad that the man who killed their mother has been brought to justice.”