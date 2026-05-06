Man killed at hotel in metro Atlanta area

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — Gwinnett County Police detectives are investigating a homicide that left one man dead.

Gwinnett County police officers responded to the Courtyard by Marriott Hotel at 3550 Venture Parkway in Duluth after reports of a person shot during a domestic dispute on Tuesday.

Officials say the victim, identified as 49-year-old Ephrim Forbes, was evaluated by Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services personnel and pronounced dead at the scene.

All of the people inside the room remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, police officials said.

“At this time, no arrests have been made in connection with this case. There are no outstanding persons related to this case, and there is no danger to the public. The incident appears to be isolated and domestic in nature,” Gwinnett County police said.

Anyone with any information to share in this case is encouraged to contact GCPD detectives at 770.513.5300.

To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404.577.TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.