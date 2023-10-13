Man in critical condition after officer shoots him during traffic stop arrest, police say

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — Woodstock police say that one of its officers shot a driver accused of leaving a traffic stop Thursday night.

The department has also confirmed that the incident was captured on body camera video.

The shooting happened Thursday around 10:45 p.m. near Hwy 92 and Hames Road in Cherokee County.

Police said a Woodstock officer tried to pull over Emmanuel Millard when he took off and started a chase that went into Cobb County. The chase ended when Millard crashed near Hwy 92 and Old Mountain Park after officers performed a PIT maneuver.

Police said as officers were arresting Millard, one of the officers discharged his gun, hitting Millard.

Millard was taken to North Fulton Hospital in critical condition.

Police have not released the body camera footage. Woodstock police put the officer on administrative leave while the Georgia Bureau of Investigation looks into the case.

In a statement, the Woodstock Police Department said it recognizes the community will have questions about the officer-involved shooting and it will provide more information as it becomes available.

“The Woodstock Police Department understands the value of every human life and will work to maintain transparency throughout this investigation,” the department stated. “We appreciate the community’s patience while this investigation proceeds. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone who is involved in this incident.”

©2023 Cox Media Group