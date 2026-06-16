Man charged with murder after parking lot assault turns deadly

RIVERDALE, GA — Riverdale police have arrested a man after a parking lot assault led to the death of another man.

Authorities have charged Calvin Edwards with felony murder and aggravated assault in connection with the death of Charles Chandler.

Police said officers responded last Tuesday evening to a report of a person not moving in the parking lot of a restaurant on Highway 85.

When officers arrived, they found Chandler unresponsive and lying on the pavement.

Investigators determined Chandler had been punched by a suspect and hit his head when he fell to the ground. Police later identified the suspect as Edwards.

Chandler was taken to a hospital and was initially listed in stable condition. Authorities said his condition worsened Friday and he later died from his injuries.

Following Chandler’s death, police arrested Edwards and booked him into the Clayton County Jail.

The investigation remains ongoing.