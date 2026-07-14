Mableton residents to receive new public safety tax bill

MABLETON, GA — Mableton residents will soon receive a new tax bill to help fund the city’s newly developed Public Safety Services Special District.

Following an hours-long public hearing that became heated at times, the Mableton City Council approved a 4.5 millage rate in a 6-1 vote.

The new rate means the average tax bill for a home valued at $350,000 will be a little more than $600.

Finance Director Karen Ellis said residents should receive notices about the new assessment next week.

“To inform you of how this assessment looks, when you will get your bill, and it’ll give some scenarios on a sample of what your home value is and what that tax is going to look like.”

Ellis said tax bills will be mailed Oct. 1 and will include payment information and a due date of Dec. 1.

“That bill will have all the information of how you can pay, where you can pay, and it will also give you a due date of December 1.”

Residents voiced differing opinions during the public hearing before the vote.

“Me personally, I am a resident of Mableton, and I want to see some police cars that say Mableton,” one resident said.

Another resident opposed the new tax, saying, “And I did not vote for this in the city of Mableton and I campaigned heavily against it because I knew that we would be here today.”

Another resident also raised concerns about the cost.

“And there’s people on fixed incomes in which I am one and that is a lot of money.”

Others voiced support for the measure.

“Even though we don’t like paying more, in the end we pay less, so for that reason I support what you’re doing.”

Tax bills are set to be sent out on October 1.

WSB Radio’s Michelle Wright contributed to this story.