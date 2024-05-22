Lucy McBath wins chance to once again represent Georgia’s 6th District

ATLANTA — As Rep. Lucy McBath continues her fight to remain in office, she took a big step forward by winning the Democratic primary for Georgia’s 6th District, which she represented once before.

McBath currently represents the 7th District, but because of the redrawn Congressional maps earlier this year, she ran once again in the 6th District.

“I ran for Congress because, at my core, I am a mother. When I lost my son, I saw politicians talk about keeping us safe, but too many lacked the courage to take action. I had no other choice but to stand up and run for office myself,” McBath said in a statement Tuesday night.

McBath overcame Cobb County Commissioner Jerica Richardson and state Rep. Mandisha Thomas, who both claimed they could better represent the new 6th District. Republican lawmakers drew the district, which wraps around the west side of metro Atlanta after a court ordered new maps to remedy discrimination against Black voters.

McBath was first elected in 2018 in a district that covered Atlanta’s inner northern suburbs. After a new map in 2022 added more Republicans to that district, McBath jumped to a district that included parts of Gwinnett and Fulton counties. There, she defeated fellow Democratic incumbent Carolyn Bourdeaux in a primary.

McBath, whose son was shot to death, has made gun control and reducing gun violence her primary focus. She also says she wants to work on reducing healthcare disparities in another term.

Republican Jeff Criswell will oppose her in November.