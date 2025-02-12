Little Caesars manager fired for posting sign threatening to call ICE for suspicious activity

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A manager at a Little Caesars in Gwinnett County who posted a sign warning customers that Immigrations and Customs Enforcement would be called for “suspicious activity” has been fired.

The controversial sign was posted on the door of the Little Caesars location on Stone Mountain Highway near Snellville. In Spanish, the sign translated to, “No eating or loitering in the store. Any suspicious activity will be reported to ICE.”

The sign posted on the door upset many customers.

It was later changed to read, “anything suspicious will be reported to law enforcement.”

“I wanted to share that we have contacted the franchisee of this independently owned franchise location in the U.S.,” a spokesperson for Little Caesars told WSBTV. “The sign has been taken down and the manager has been terminated. This does not represent our policy.”

Marsh wrote an apology through an email saying he has spent time to reflect on what he did.

“I’m sorry for making people unsafe, angered,” he wrote in an apology by email. “I’ve taken some days to reflect on myself and what I did, and it was not remotely right of me to do. My only intention was to keep people safe, prevent loitering.”



