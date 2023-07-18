Lake Lanier parks, campgrounds at risk of closing

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says some lakefront facilities at Lake Lanier may have to close if local governments don’t step and share in operational and maintenance costs.

Tim Rainey is the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Lake Lanier operations manager.

He says there’s no way the agency can continue operating all of the parks under the current funds.

“There’s just no way we, as the Corps of Engineers, as an agency can continue to operate all of the parks we operate and provide service levels we have provided historically under our current appropriations. It’s not that the budget is getting reduced, it’s just flat and we can’t keep up,” said Rainey.

The Corps manages 40 recreational areas at Lake Lanier. Currently, the agency is facing enormous costs in delayed maintenance at facilities.

“Right now our infrastructure maintenance backlog is about 70 million dollars,” said Rainey.

The Corps has reached out to local governments to enter into a cost-sharing cooperative management agreement. Thus far, Dawson, Forsyth, and Hall counties have submitted proposals to share in the maintenance and operational costs for campgrounds and parks, although no agreement has been finalized.

“Right now, cooperative management to us, and the partners, is a win, win, win,” said Rainey.

Local government partners may retain up to 100 percent of user fees collected to offset their management costs.

“If we are given the option of abandoning and closing lake parks or having local municipalities manage and maintain them and run them, then obviously it’s in everyone’s best interest to do the latter,” said Lake Lanier Association Vice President Clyde Morris.

People who regularly visit lakefront parks and beaches say they would hate to see any close.

“We are here every day with these two kids and they really love it. It’s a great space for summer. It would be a shame if they closed it,” said a local mother.

