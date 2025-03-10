Jonesboro City Council set for tense meeting after mayor rescinds resignation

JONESBORO, GA — The Jonesboro City Council is preparing for a lively meeting tonight, marking the first gathering since Mayor Donya Sartor’s dramatic resignation and subsequent reversal of that decision. Sartor, who surprised colleagues by stepping down, only to retract her resignation hours later, has raised questions about the future of her relationship with the council and the ongoing tensions within the local government.

Sartor’s resignation, which she described as a response to what she calls “a long-standing conflict” with council members, was followed by a swift change of heart. In a statement, Sartor shared her frustrations, citing public battles with council members, including allegations of personal harassment. “The battle has been very public. Being asked to tell about my whereabouts when I leave the city limits of Jonesboro for more than 24 hours. The council members saying that he stalks my house; you most recently saw them rescind my health benefits,” she said, referring to the ongoing tensions that led to her emotional decision.

Some have questioned the legality of her withdrawal of resignation, with Sartor arguing that procedural steps were not followed and, therefore, the resignation is invalid. Sartor made it clear that she is not stepping down, insisting that her decision to rescind her resignation was an emotional reaction to what she believes has been a pattern of harassment by certain council members.

While Sartor is determined to fulfill the duties for which she was elected, some members of the Jonesboro City Council have hinted that the path forward with her in office may no longer be feasible.

WSB’S Lisa Nicholas contributed to this story