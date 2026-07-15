Investigation underway after crash involving MARTA bus and postal delivery van in Atlanta

ATLANTA — One person was taken to the hospital after a MARTA bus and postal delivery van crashed on Wednesday afternoon in Atlanta.

MARTA officials say the crash happened when the bus came into contact with the USPS vehicle near the intersection of Bouldercrest Drive and Lochland Road.

Officials say passengers on board the bus were picked up by another bus.

The identity and condition of the person taken to the hospital have not been released.

MARTA officials say the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story.

Stay with WSB Radio for updates.