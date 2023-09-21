Local

“I let my baby down”: Mother of child taken during car theft at Atlanta gas station speaks out

By Courtney Francisco, WSB-TV

Find My iPhone app helps Atlanta police locate stolen vehicle with young child inside

ATLANTA — A mother recalls the traumatic moment a thief stole a car with her baby in the backseat.

Atlanta police captured the child’s rescue on camera.

It happened on Sept. 5 around 9:52 p.m. in the Texaco gas station parking lot located on Northside Drive SW after police said they received reports of a car being stolen with a child inside.

When the officer arrived, the victim’s other child told them that an iPad was inside the vehicle and that its location was available via the Find My iPhone app.

“I thought I’d never see my child again or if they did find her they were going to find her dead,” says the child’s mother.

Officers tracked the iPad to a location 0.4 miles from the gas station, where they found the vehicle sitting in an open field.

Authorities said the suspect was no longer inside the car however, the victim’s child was.

After breaking the windows of the locked vehicle, officers were able to rescue the child and return her to her family.

Police confirmed the child was unharmed.

“I let my baby down. I knew better. Even though I knew better, it was only a mistake. I let my two-year-old down,” the mother said.

