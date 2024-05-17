I-75 SB lanes reopen after hazmat spill in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A hazardous material spill on Interstate 75 led to all lanes closing in both directions in Henry County late Thursday night into Friday morning.

Triple Team Traffic’s Doug Turnbull said the northbound lanes opened up around 4 a.m., and the rest of the lanes and exit ramps on the southbound side reopened around 6:15 a.m., according to Triple Team Traffic.

The Georgia Department of Transportation 511 website showed the spill had shut down lanes between State Route 20/SR81 at Exit 218 all the way to Hudson Bridge Road at Exit 224, causing miles of traffic delays.

Triple Team Traffic still recommends taking alternates, like HWY 23, HWY 155, and HWY 41 to get around while the road remains closed.