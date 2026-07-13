I-285 work extended into Monday evening, metro Atlanta drivers could face delays

ATLANTA — Work on I-285 in metro Atlanta is expected to continue into Monday evening, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

GDOT spokeswoman Natalie Dale said the extended work is due to an equipment issue affecting the contractor and continued wet weather.

“Work on I-285 on the west side is going last until the 8 PM hour, if not longer due to an equipment issue that the contractor has had and continued wet weather,” Dale said.

Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes if possible and be aware of possible delays in travel time.

The road work is part of the ongoing Transform 285/400 improvement project on the western side of Atlanta, GDOT officials said.

“The Transform 285/400 improvement project is designed to help reduce traffic congestion and enhance safety in the area near the I-285/SR 400 interchange in metro Atlanta,” Georgia Department of Transportation officials said. ”This priority project adds new flyover ramps, new collector-distributor lanes and other facilities to aid east-west travel along I-285 and north-south travel along SR 400. The project will improve 4.3 miles of I-285 from west of Roswell Road to east of Ashford Dunwoody Road and 6.2 miles along SR 400 from the Glenridge Connector to Spalding Drive.”

More information about the scheduled project is available on GDOT’s website.