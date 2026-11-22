ATLANTA — Part of the Interstate 285 southbound bridge over the Chattahoochee River has reopened following an emergency closure Saturday evening, but several lanes remain blocked.

The Georgia Department of Transportation initially shut down the entire southbound bridge shortly before 6 p.m. following an emergency inspection.

By approximately 7:30 p.m., the bridge had partially reopened, although the three right lanes remained closed.

The Smyrna Police Department warned drivers to expect increased traffic around I-285 and South Cobb Drive because of the closure.

GDOT says the northbound I-285 bridge over the Chattahoochee River remains open to traffic.

Authorities have not provided additional details about what prompted the emergency inspection or when the remaining southbound lanes could reopen.