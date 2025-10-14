Police and SWAT surround home in Sandy Springs, suspect barricaded

SANDY SPRINGS, GA — According to an X post from Sandy Springs police, there is a heavy police presence in a residential neighborhood.

SWAT has also been called to the scene and is currently surrounding a home located near Carroll Manor Drive and North River Parkway.

Large police presence in the area of Carroll Manor Dr and North River Pkwy. Please stay clear of the area. — Sandy Springs Police (@SandySprings_PD) October 14, 2025

According to a preliminary investigation, a suspect is barricaded in a home there after police say the suspect fired shots at officers.

Police are asking the public to stay clear of the area as the scene in active.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has also been called to the scene.

This is a developing story.