Police and SWAT surround home in Sandy Springs, suspect barricaded

By Ann Powell
SWAT situation in Sandy Springs Police say a suspect is barricaded in a Sandy Springs neighborhood after firing shots at police officers.
By Ann Powell

SANDY SPRINGS, GA — According to an X post from Sandy Springs police, there is a heavy police presence in a residential neighborhood.

SWAT has also been called to the scene and is currently surrounding a home located near Carroll Manor Drive and North River Parkway.

According to a preliminary investigation, a suspect is barricaded in a home there after police say the suspect fired shots at officers.

Police are asking the public to stay clear of the area as the scene in active.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has also been called to the scene.

This is a developing story.

