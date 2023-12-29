Heavy law enforcement presence in Spalding County; public asked to avoid area

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — There is a heavy law enforcement presence surrounding a home in Spalding County and officials are asking people to avoid the area.

Our partners at Channel 2 Action News spoke to neighbors in the area, who said they heard what they thought were gunshots and saw multiple agencies including SWAT teams in the area.

The incident is unfolding on Deason Street.

Officers have not said if anyone has been injured or provided any information on what prompted the law enforcement response.

Georgia State Patrol is assisting in the incident.

Stay with 95.5 WSB for the latest on this developing story.

©2023 Cox Media Group