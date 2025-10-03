Hall County teen to face additional charges in child porn case

HALL COUNTY, GA — A Hall County teenager will face additional charges in a child porn case.

18-year-old Jaylen Malik Bell faces 20 new felony counts of sexual exploitation of children.

He was charged with six counts when he was first arrested in July.

At the time, investigators with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office seized multiple cell phones and a laptop from his residence.

Forensic testing of his electronic devices showed images of children being sexually molested.

Bell remains in the Hall County jail without bond.