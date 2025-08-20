Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office introduces new furry officer to help track down criminals

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office is incorporating a specialized K9 to combat human trafficking and child exploitation.

Dee is a black Labrador with the title “Electronic Storage Detection K9”.

The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office says Dee can detect and identify concealed devices like micro-SD cards and internal and external hard drives that may contain child sexual abuse materials.

Assistant Chief Austin Godfrey says the K9 will help protect the most vulnerable populations with a focus on crimes against children.

Her work extends beyond Gwinnett’s trafficking and child exploitation unit providing crucial support in criminal investigations throughout the metro Atlanta area.