Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office introduces new furry officer to help track down criminals

By WSB Radio News Staff
K-9 Dee is an Electronic Storage Detection (ESD) K-9, trained to detect storage devices that may contain Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM).
K-9 DEE K-9 Dee is an Electronic Storage Detection (ESD) K-9, trained to detect storage devices that may contain Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM). (Source: Gwinnett County Sheriff)
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office is incorporating a specialized K9 to combat human trafficking and child exploitation.

Dee is a black Labrador with the title “Electronic Storage Detection K9”.

The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office says Dee can detect and identify concealed devices like micro-SD cards and internal and external hard drives that may contain child sexual abuse materials.

Assistant Chief Austin Godfrey says the K9 will help protect the most vulnerable populations with a focus on crimes against children.

Her work extends beyond Gwinnett’s trafficking and child exploitation unit providing crucial support in criminal investigations throughout the metro Atlanta area.

