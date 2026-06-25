Gwinnett County police officer fired after serious crash involving patrol vehicle

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — A metro Atlanta area police officer has been fired following an internal investigation into a serious injury crash earlier this month.

The investigation found Gwinnett County officer Myles Green, who was responding to an emergency call on June 5, entered an intersection against a traffic signal without first stopping and ensuring it was clear, in violation of department policy.

The crash happened at Holcomb Bridge Road and Peachtree Parkway, officials said.

Two people were injured in the crash and the patrol vehicle sustained heavy damage.

Officials said the findings contradicted Gwinnett Police Department pursuit and emergency response procedures.

The Georgia State Patrol has obtained arrest warrants for Green, according to officials.

The incident remains under review by state authorities..