Gwinnett County approves drones to respond to some 911 calls

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — Gwinnett County is launching a new program that will allow drones to respond to some 911 calls.

Gwinnett County Commissioners approved $275,000 for two drones from an Arizona-based company as part of the new Drones as First Responders program.

According to Gwinnett County Police Chief James McClure, the drones will give officers a better understanding of the scene before they arrive.

“Drones as First Responders will be deployed to significant traffic accidents, disturbances and in progress crimes. Additionally, we will support public safety teams including fire and emergency services,” McClure said.

Officials say an additional $334,000 is expected to go toward the program in 2027.