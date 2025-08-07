Groundbreaking ceremony for 110 acre park in Woodstock

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — A metro Atlanta area city held a groundbreaking ceremony for a new park on Tuesday.

Woodstock Mayor Michael Caldwell, Council Member for Ward 5 Brian Wolfe, and City Manager Jeff Moon and other city leaders attended the groundbreaking ceremony of the 110 acre Little River Park.

“Thank you to the City Council and to the staff, to the Woodstock Parks and Rec Advisory Board, and to everyone who has worked so hard to get this across the finish line,” said Mayor Caldwell.

Little River Park features new playgrounds and outdoor recreation programming, and a trail that stretches along Little River from Trickum Road to the Woodlands subdivision. It also includes a lake for fishing and paddling and a water trail on Little River extending to Olde Rope Mill Park.

“Thank you to the staff and the residents who have joined us today for this groundbreaking,” said Council Member Brian Wolfe. “Their public input truly helped develop the concept and the idea behind what we are building here.”

Woodstock officials say the new park doubles the amount of greenspace in the city.

The construction of Little River Park was made possible by a parks bond referendum passed in 2023 by 87% of Woodstock voters. Construction is anticipated to be completed in the fall of 2026.