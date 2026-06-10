Girlfriend chased group with gun after boyfriend was shot

ATLANTA — Atlanta police say a man and his girlfriend are facing charges following an armed confrontation on Edgewood Avenue that left two people injured.

According to investigators, the incident began during an argument involving a group of men in the 300 block of Edgewood Avenue.

Police said one man involved in the dispute pulled out a gun. Investigators say another man in the group then fired a weapon, striking the first man in the chest.

Authorities said the injured man’s girlfriend then took his gun and chased the group of men.

Police say she fired several shots during the pursuit, hitting one man in the leg.

Two people were injured in the incident.

The woman and her boyfriend are both in custody, according to Atlanta police.