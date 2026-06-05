Georgia updates animal import rules after New World Screwworm detected in Texas

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Agriculture announced enhanced animal importation requirements following the detection of New World Screwworm in Texas.

Officials said there are no cases of New World Screwworm in Georgia, however, the measures are being taken out of an abundance of caution.

“As a farmer and cattle producer, I understand the concerns surrounding the recent detection of New World Screwworm in Texas. While there have been no detections in Georgia, this serves as an important reminder of the need for vigilance and preparedness,” Agriculture Commissioner Tyler J. Harper said.

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins said steps are being taken to curb the spread.

“We have beaten Screwworm before and we will do so again,” she said.

Rollins said it is not a threat to the food supply in Georgia.

“The Georgia Department of Agriculture is actively monitoring the situation and working closely with our state and federal partners to protect animal health, support our producers, and safeguard Georgia’s #1 industry - agriculture,” Harper said. “I encourage all Georgians to follow these mandatory animal movement requirements and stay informed as we continue to provide updates and guidance to help protect Georgia agriculture.”

Officials outlined two import categories:

Importing from an Infested Zone : Any warm-blooded animal entering Georgia from an area affected by New World Screwworm (NWS) must comply with the NWS National Animal Movement Guidance and obtain an entry permit from the Georgia Department of Agriculture at least 48 hours before entering the state. To request an entry permit, email galivestockpermits@agr.georgia.gov during normal business hours, Monday through Friday, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET.

Any warm-blooded animal entering Georgia from an area affected by New World Screwworm (NWS) must comply with the NWS National Animal Movement Guidance and obtain an entry permit from the Georgia Department of Agriculture at least 48 hours before entering the state. To request an entry permit, email galivestockpermits@agr.georgia.gov during normal business hours, Monday through Friday, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET. Importing from Outside an Infested Zone (Surveillance Zones or High-Risk Counties of Origin): Warm-blooded animals imported into Georgia from outside an infested zone, but originating from a surveillance zone or a high-risk county, must be accompanied by a Certificate of Veterinary Inspection (CVI). This requirement currently applies to animals originating from the following Texas counties: Zavala, Uvalde, Kinney, Maverick, Edwards, Real, Kerr, Bandera, Medina, Frio, La Salle, and Dimmit.

Officials said the CVI is valid for no more than seven days from the date of inspection and must certify that all listed animals were inspected and found free of New World Screwworm.

For more information about New World Screwworm, visit https://agr.georgia.gov/new-world-screwworm.