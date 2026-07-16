Georgia Tech begins search for next president

ATLANTA — Georgia Tech has taken the next step in its search for a new president by naming a search committee to identify candidates to replace current President Ángel Cabrera.

The committee will be chaired by Board of Regents member and Georgia Tech alumnus Harold Reynolds.

The committee’s first meeting is scheduled for next Monday.

After completing its work, the committee will submit the credentials of three to five unranked candidates to the Board of Regents for consideration.

Reynolds said the committee is looking for a leader who can further expand Georgia Tech’s impact, increase opportunities for talented students from across Georgia and continue to accelerate the university’s innovation and contributions to the state and the country.

Cabrera has served as Georgia Tech’s president since 2019 and is leaving the university to lead the Aspen Institute.

WSB Radio’s Bill Caiaccio contributed to this story.