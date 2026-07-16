Georgia sets new employment record for sixth straight month

ATLANTA — Georgia reached new all-time highs in both its labor force and employment in June, marking the sixth consecutive month of record-setting employment, according to the Georgia Department of Labor.

The department says employment climbed to nearly 5.3 million, while the state’s labor force grew to nearly 5.5 million.

Georgia’s labor force increased by nearly 7,200 last month, while employment rose by more than 10,300.

The state’s unemployment rate remained unchanged at 3.4%, which is 0.8 percentage points below the national rate.

“Georgia remains a place where opportunity has a clear path forward,” Labor Commissioner Barbara Rivera Holmes said.

The Georgia Department of Labor says private educational services recorded the largest over-the-month job gains.

Over the past year, health care and social assistance posted the largest job gains, while transportation, warehousing and utilities saw the largest job losses.

WSB Radio’s Cheryl Castro contributed to this story.