Georgia ranks second in the nation for credit card identity theft

A new LendingTree study finds Georgia ranks second in the country for credit card identity theft, with 242 reports per 100,000 residents, a 22% increase in just one year.

LendingTree analyst Matt Schultz says the state’s booming population and strong business growth make it an attractive target for criminals. “There’s a lot of business, there’s a lot of growing population in Georgia,” Schultz said. “If you look at where the increases were happening the most, it’s Georgia and a lot of your neighbors.”

Credit card identity theft occurs when someone uses another person’s information to open a new credit card account or access an existing one without permission. Schultz warns that criminals may obtain card details through phishing emails, scam calls, or data breaches at retailers.

Florida tops the national list for credit card identity theft, but Schultz says Georgia is “certainly no exception” to the growing problem.

WSB’s Steve Summers contributed to this story