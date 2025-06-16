Georgia joins new nationwide effort to fight against human trafficking

ATLANTA, GA — Georgia has joined other states around the nation in a new effort to fight against human trafficking.

The Georgia Businesses Against Trafficking Initiative focuses on raising awareness through training and collaboration with businesses statewide.

It’s open to any business or organization in Georgia interested in preventing human trafficking.

"These partnerships extend to participating businesses education and training on what human trafficking is and how to identify it" the website states.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says everyone should be involved in this fight.