ATLANTA — Georgia is joining 29 other states in a federal lawsuit against discount retailer Dollar General.

Dollar General is accused of overcharging shoppers.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, Dollar General received more than 29,000 complaints from customers who said stores didn’t honor advertised prices.

Investigators say shoppers were often charged more at checkout than the prices posted on shelves.

Dollar General officials say occasional pricing mistakes happen, however, they say they have worked to correct them.

The company adds that it tried to settle with the FTC and will fight the lawsuit.

This is a developing story. Stay with WSB Radio News for updates.