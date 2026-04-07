Georgia high school golfer Mason Howell set to compete at the Masters

AUGUSTA, GA — A high school golfer from south Georgia is preparing to compete at the Masters this week, with a chance to make history.

Mason Howell of Thomasville is one of six amateurs in the field at Augusta National. No amateur has ever won the Masters.

Howell, a future Georgia Bulldogs golfer, is the reigning U.S. Amateur champion and will play in his first Masters tournament.

He said the experience of preparing alongside former Georgia golfer Harris English has been valuable.

“It’s kind of like having a big brother out here,” Howell said.

Howell has also spent time walking the course with English ahead of the tournament.

“He has so much more experience than I do, so being able to pick his brain, and walk around the property with him, it’s awesome,” Howell said.

As part of the tournament, Howell will be paired with defending Masters champion Rory McIlroy for the first two rounds.

He is also staying at the Crow’s Nest at Augusta National during the tournament.

WSB Radio’s Bill Caiaccio contributed to this story.