Georgia gang prosecution unit tops 140 convictions in four years

ATLANTA — Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr says the state’s Gang Prosecution Unit has secured more than 140 convictions since it was established in 2022.

The unit was created after Carr, with the support of Gov. Brian Kemp, announced a statewide effort to crack down on criminal gang activity.

Carr says a majority of the cases prosecuted by the unit have involved shootings.

“Gangs come in all shapes and sizes, and in all colors and ethnicities,” Carr previously told state lawmakers.

Carr has also said gang violence is a problem in every county across Georgia.

“60-90% of all violent crimes are gang affiliated,” Carr previously told lawmakers.

In a statement, Carr said the Gang Prosecution Unit was established to bring strong cases that ultimately lead to safer communities. He also said the unit sends a strong message that gang activity and gang violence will not be tolerated in Georgia.

The unit began with one chief prosecutor and one office in Atlanta. It has since expanded to include satellite offices in Albany, Augusta, Columbus, Macon and Savannah.

In a statement, Gov. Brian Kemp praised the work of Carr and the Gang Prosecution Unit, saying what started as a single unit in metro Atlanta has expanded to nearly every corner of the state.

WSB Radio’s Jonathan O’Brien contributed to this story.