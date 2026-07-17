Georgia Fraternal Order of Police warns Stone Mountain Park Police could be disbanded

STONE MOUNTAIN, GA — The Georgia Fraternal Order of Police is warning against a proposal that could eliminate the Stone Mountain Park Police Department.

The Stone Mountain Memorial Association is expected to vote Monday on whether to disband the park police and potentially replace the department with security.

Georgia Fraternal Order of Police spokesman Steve Gaynor says eliminating the department would create safety concerns for visitors.

“It is a soft target for terrorism, which we are in that environment at this time,” Gaynor said. “We believe that the public and the visitors coming from out of state need to have that protection with Stone Mountain Police Department being on site.”

The proposal remains under consideration. Officials are expected to discuss the future of law enforcement at Stone Mountain Park during Monday’s vote.

This is a developing story. Stay with WSB Radio for updates.