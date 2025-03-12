Georgia food banks experience high demand due to inflation

ATLANTA — Food banks in Georgia have seen what officials call an “unprecedented demand” due to inflation.

Peachtree City non-profit official Patrick Burke says problems have continued due to the high demand.

“Particularly during this last year,” Burke said. “In 2024-2025 now, probably at least another 20% increase over double digits from the previous year.”

According to Feeding America officials, in 2023, food insecurity increased to 47.4 million people, with one in seven people and one in five children experiencing food insecurity.

Burke says the economic problems are severe in rural areas of Georgia.

“Rural counties make up 62% of all U.S counties, but 9 out of 10 counties with high food insecurity are rural,” according to Feeding America officials.

Feeding America officials add “8 out of 10 high food insecurity counties are in the South.”

According to Wednesday’s report from the Labor Department, the consumer price index increased to 2.8% in February from a year ago. It is also down from 3% in January.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.