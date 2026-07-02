Georgia to expand short-term job training programs through Workforce Pell grants

ATLANTA — Georgia is taking advantage of a new federal expansion of the Pell Grant program known as Workforce Pell, which will support short-term training programs in high-demand fields.

State officials say the program is designed to help students quickly gain job-ready credentials for in-demand careers.

Officials say these are for short term programs in high demand areas.

According to Dr. Cayanna Good with the Technical College System of Georgia, the goal is to expand access to workforce training with limited financial barriers.

“The thinking is with a little financial investment, students will be able to receive the credentials that they need to move into jobs where they can be prosperous,” Good said.

Officials say the effort is to help a new group of students who are interested in career training programs.