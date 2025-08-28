Georgia deputy swears his son into Georgia Army National Guard

BIBB COUNTY, GA — A Georgia deputy received a heartfelt honor by swearing in his son into the Georgia Army National Guard.

Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Deputy John Kile administered the Oath of Enlistment to his son, Private First-Class John Thomas Kile, who joined the Guard as a Military Police Officer.

The sheriff’s office said Deputy Kile is a retired United States Army Military Police Captain.

“Deputy Kile currently serves and protects our citizens behind the badge in the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division,” officials said.

After the ceremony, father and son embraced in a handshake and a hug.