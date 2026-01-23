Georgia Department of Agriculture warns consumers of contaminated kerosene as major ice storm nears

GAINESVILLE, GA — As a massive winter system moves across the country into the weekend, many people are stocking up and looking for ways to stay warm if the power goes out. For those who do not have fireplaces or emergency generators in their home, they may have to rely on portable heaters.

Agriculture Commissioner Tyler J Harper has issued a “stop-sale” order on kerosene bought from Jasmine Petroleum Inc. at 4163 Price Rd, Gainesville due to a risk of possible contamination.

On a routine inspection of the store, inspectors from the Georgia Department of Agriculture discovered that the kerosene may have been contaminated with gasoline, which if used, could potentially cause an explosion or fire if used in home heaters or lamps.

If you have kerosene that you bought on or after January 17 from Jasmine Petroleum in Gainesville do not use it in your heaters or lamps. Customers can visit the store to get a refund of their purchase.

As for the store, the pump will remain closed until the tank and lines have been cleaned and a new shipment has been tested and approved by the Georgia Department of Agriculture.