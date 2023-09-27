Georgia city named one of the best towns to retire in by Southern Living

A Georgia city has been named one of Southern Living’s ‘Best Places to Retire in the South’.

The travel publication looked at factors like cost of living, home values, access to hospitals and continuing education to compile the list, which includes 12 cities this year. All 12 offer “excellent quality of life and make sense financially,” according to Southern Living.

Savannah made the list as the best place to retire for the arts and culture. Savannah, with a population of just under 150,000, has historic charm, 70 parks with trees draped in Spanish moss and easy access to Tybee Island, the publication writes.

Nicknamed the “Hostess City of the South,” Savannah is also a hub for the arts. Savannah College of Art and Design fills nearly 70 buildings downtown and hosts an annual sidewalk arts festival, Chalk of the Town.

The city also offers year-round events ranging from jazz festivals to the notorious annual St. Patrick’s Day parade.

But you don’t have to see a show or visit a gallery to appreciate the artistic side of Savannah.

“The city itself is a lesson in style, dating back to 1733 when Gen. James Oglethorpe designed the layout with six squares,” Southern Living writes. “Now there are 22 that are green and inviting. Carefully tended historic houses and cultural offerings—from the Telfair Museums to the Savannah Philharmonic—please eyes and ears.”

You can take a trolley ride through picturesque squares, or if you’re into spooky sights and sounds, the city is home to dozens of historic cemeteries.

Here are the other cities that made the list:

Best all-around: Chattanooga, Tennessee

Best for healthy living: Beaufort, North Carolina

Best for outdoor enthusiasts: Abingdon, Virginia

Best for home buying: Ocean Springs, Mississippi

Best mountain town: Blowing Rock, North Carolina

Best for food lovers: Greenville, South Carolina

Best beach town: St. Augustine, Florida

Best access to nature: Eureka Springs, Arkansas

Best for lifelong learning: Lexington, Kentucky

Best for affordability: Huntsville, Alabama

Best city for lovers: Forth Worth, Texas

©2023 Cox Media Group