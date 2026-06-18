Georgia bill moves toward replacing state voting system

ATLANTA — A bill advancing under the Gold Dome would set the state on a path to replace the current voting system.

Republican state Sen. Max Burns says a nine-member committee will study the issue and make a recommendation for a new system.

“We will no longer use the current system beyond 2027,” Sen. Max Burns said.

But Democrats are demanding a guarantee that they will have representation on the panel.

Georgia Sen. Kim Jackson said shutting out the minority party is counterproductive.

“This is about trust,” she said. “We want Georgians to trust in our election system because currently, they don’t.”

Officials say the measure is expected to receive a full Senate vote on Saturday.