Georgia apartment complex plans to more than double rent for seniors next month

(VILLA RICA, Ga.) — Some of the residents living at Ashbrook Village Senior Living said they do not know what to do after the apartment complex sent them letters informing them rent would go up by more than $1,000 in 30 days.

“I was flabbergasted. I couldn’t comprehend, hardly, what was going on,” Wilma Brubaker said. “I almost passed out.”

Brubaker is one of many who met with WSB-TV’s Courtney Francisco to shed light on the concern affecting seniors who have fixed incomes.

Her letter said rent will go up from $900 to $1,995 by Aug. 1 until January 2024. It does not say what will happen after that.W

“That means I’m going to have to find another, cheaper place to live, and I can’t do that in the amount of time that they have given me,” Brubaker said. “I only make $1,500 a month.”

A neighbor’s letter said their rent will jump from $1,050 to $2,495. Letters reviewed by WSB-TV show rent prices more than doubling for the residents.

Each letter says, “This year we have been faced with changes and challenges. The cost of rising inflation, labor demands, and retaining best in class associates to provide care to you or your family has unfortunately increased.”

“I don’t want to use the term evil, but this is evil. You don’t do this to people,” Villa Rica City Council Member Leslie McPherson told WSB-TV.

McPherson said Villa Rica is not immune to the affordable housing shortage.

Families at Ashbrook Village said other complexes nearby that cater to seniors have waitlists. With the deadline looming, McPherson’s gave some advice to residents feeling the heat.

“The only thing I can see right off hand is: public pressure, media, meeting with the city manager and a few other people,” McPherson said.

An employee of Ashbrook Village said Friday afternoon that they had no comment.

The complex is owned by Volante Senior Living, a division of Inspired Healthcare Capital, according to a company page on LinkedIn.

They said they’d tell corporate to respond.

By Friday evening, some tenants said management did call them and said they were not moving forward with the rate increase at this time. They would discuss it at a later date.

Another neighbor said she received a call Friday in which the employee asked her what she would be able to afford.

However, no one has received a notice in writing. Brubaker said it will be another weekend waiting for answers.

“What can I do except sit there and worry all weekend because there’s nothing I can do,” said Brubaker.

Residents who did not receive the letter said management told them they are rolling them out in phases.

WSB is still waiting for confirmation of that and the call reversing the raise.

©2023 Cox Media Group