Gas station appears heavily damaged by fire; smoky haze over I-75 in Atlanta

ATLANTA — What appears to be a large fire at a gas station just off Interstate-75 in Atlanta is producing a large amount of smoke in the area.

The Shell gas station is located on Northside Drive just off of I-75.

Georgia Department of Transportation cameras in the area show a large amount of smoke coming from the gas station and fire trucks blocking a portion of Northside Drive.

A photo shared with Channel 2 Action News shows a car on fire at the gas station.

The gas station appears to have suffered major damage.

Drivers on I-75 have reported seeing a large amount of smoke over the interstate.

