Gang member sentenced in drive-by shooting that injured children

ATLANTA — A Clarkston man has been sentenced for his role in a gang-related drive-by shooting that injured multiple people, including two children, according to the Department of Justice.

Federal officials say 23-year-old DeAndre Jackson was one of several Good Fellas gang members involved in the shooting at an apartment complex.

According to court documents, Jackson and other gang members targeted a woman inside the building because they believed she was a snitch.

Officials say two vehicles carrying gang members fired multiple rounds into the apartment complex. Court documents state that investigators found 50 shell casings at the scene.

The woman who was targeted was shot up to nine times, according to federal officials. Her 6-year-old son was shot three times. Other people inside the building were also injured, including a 14-year-old.

A federal judge sentenced Jackson to more than 15 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release.

WSB Radio’s Mary Ryan Howarth contributed to this story.