Gallup: Extreme pride in being American remains near record low

(WASHINGTON, DC.) — A new Gallup poll was released on Thursday, indicating that civic pride in the United States remains at a record low.

A 39% share of U.S. adults identified as “extremely proud” to be American, a number that’s barely shifted since last year. Some 4% of Americans consider themselves “not at all” proud of their nationality.

Gallup first began asking this question in January 2001, when 55% of respondents were extremely proud to be American. Civic pride peaked shortly after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, spiking to about 70% between ‘02 and ‘04.

The strongest demographic divides are party ID and age, with Gallup’s selected highlights including the following:

39% extremely proud to be American essentially unchanged from low of 38%

67% of U.S. adults extremely or very proud to be American

60% of Republicans, 33% of independents, 29% of Democrats extremely proud

