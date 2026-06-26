Fun Spot America to permanently close metro Atlanta location

FAYETTEVILLE, GA — Fun Spot America announced this week that its metro Atlanta location will permanently close following its final day of operation on Aug. 2.

The Fayetteville amusement park said it has welcomed millions of guests since opening and created lasting memories for families across the region.

“This was an extremely difficult decision,” said John Arie Jr., chief executive officer of Fun Spot America. “Our Atlanta team has poured their hearts into serving our guests and creating a place where families could have fun together. We are deeply grateful for their dedication and for the support we have received from the Fayetteville community.”

The company said it will work with employees throughout the transition and provide support resources during the closure process.

Normal park operations will continue daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. through Aug. 2.

Season passes and gift cards will remain valid at the metro Atlanta location through the final day and will continue to be honored at Fun Spot America’s Orlando and Kissimmee locations.

Officials say information regarding group events, field trips and other outstanding reservations will be shared with affected guests in the coming weeks.

Fun Spot America said it will continue operating its two Florida locations.

“We are proud of the memories created in Atlanta and grateful to everyone who has been part of this chapter of our story,” Arie said.