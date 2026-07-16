Fulton County Sheriff seeks public input on plan to ease jail overcrowding

FULTON COUNTY, GA — Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat is asking for public feedback on a proposal that would stop the Rice Street Jail from accepting people accused of non-violent misdemeanor offenses.

Labat says the proposed change could help reduce overcrowding at the jail, but he cautioned it would not solve the problem on its own.

“Other elected officials have put forth that we can reduce our population by half solely focusing on misdemeanors is inaccurate,” Labat said.

A town hall is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday to discuss the data behind the proposal and gather public feedback on whether to move forward with the possible change.