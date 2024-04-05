Local

Fulton County inmate stabbed to death, sheriff says

Fulton County inmate stabbed to death, sheriff says

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A stabbing Thursday night led to an inmate’s death at the Fulton County Jail, authorities confirm.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office said the Atlanta Police Department is investigating the incident as a homicide.

FCSO officials said the inmate was stabbed multiple times by Edward Cherry, who was housed in the same zone.

At 6:24 p.m., the sheriff said Cherry attacked the inmate in the day room of the housing zone.

The inmate was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital where he died just before 8 p.m.

FCSO said Cherry was being held without bond on numerous charges including aggravated assault and kidnapping since April 5, 2020.

Authorities have not released the identity of the victim.


