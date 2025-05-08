Fulton County approves $1.7M in jail overtime funding amid criticism of sheriff’s office

FULTON COUNTY, GA — Fulton County commissioners have approved a one-time cash infusion to cover detention officer overtime at the county jail, but the vote didn’t come without tension.

The resolution, introduced by Commissioner Bob Ellis, allocates $1.7 million per quarter through the end of the year for overtime pay, along with an additional $1 million for hiring and retention. While the funding passed, some commissioners took issue with language in the resolution that accuses the sheriff’s office of mismanagement and contributing to unsafe jail conditions.

Ellis claimed the jail is being operated in a way that compromises safety and oversight, citing incidents involving contraband brought in by staff and rising incidents of violence and vandalism. He argued that stronger oversight and personnel decisions are urgently needed.

“Folks there are working in jail facilities bringing in contraband, which one could presume could be a contributing factor to violence and vandalism present within the jail,” Ellis said.

Commissioner Marvin Arrington supported the funding but challenged the tone of the resolution. “We’ll end up digging a hole for ourselves, cause even if we point the finger at the other person, we still have to write the check,” he said, suggesting an amendment to soften the language. Ellis declined.

Commissioner Dana Barrett also raised concerns, saying, “There’s a lot of unnecessary commentary in there.”

Despite the objections, the board passed the resolution. The funding will remain in place through the end of the year.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office has not yet responded publicly to the resolution or its allegations.