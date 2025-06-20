Four arrested, including two teens, in East Cobb drive-by shooting

EAST COBB, GA — Four people, including two teenagers, are facing felony charges after a drive-by shooting shook a quiet East Cobb neighborhood this week. Police say shots were fired at a home along Allgood Road while three people were inside. No injuries were reported.

Investigators say one suspect opened fire on the house while the other three remained in the vehicle. All four now face multiple charges, including weapons and drug offenses. A motive has not yet been released.

Residents in the area say they’re shocked by the violence in a neighborhood not known for such incidents, in an interview with Channel 2 Action News.

“I’ve been here for probably more than ten years and it’s been a very nice, quiet neighborhood,” said Kristina Arnaoutava, a nearby resident. “Very scary. I have a little one, I have two daughters, and I’m just scared.”

Police continue to investigate the shooting and have not said whether the home or its occupants were specifically targeted.