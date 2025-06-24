Local

Four arrested after Pride flags vandalized near rainbow crosswalk in midtown Atlanta

By WSB Radio News Staff and Ashley Simmons
Pride flags vandalized in midtown Atlanta APD is investigating after officers caught a group cutting up pride flags.
ATLANTA — Four people are in custody after Pride flags were vandalized overnight near the iconic rainbow crosswalk at Piedmont Avenue and 10th Street in Midtown Atlanta.

According to Atlanta police, three adults and one minor filmed themselves using knives to cut down Pride flags outside Blake’s on the Park, a well-known LGBTQ+ bar. Officers say the suspects were also seen performing scooter stunts in the street.

A witness called 911 to report the vandalism, and responding officers quickly located and detained several of the individuals as they attempted to flee. One or two other suspects managed to get away, authorities said.

The four people arrested are from the Cartersville and Dallas areas and were taken to Atlanta Police Headquarters for questioning.

The investigation is ongoing.

