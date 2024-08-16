Former foster care kids getting some TLC at college thanks to the Move-in Mafia

ATLANTA — Friday was move-in day at Atlanta’s HBCUs and a local nonprofit was on campus to help a group of students who at one time were forgotten.

“Oh, they’re gonna love this,” TeeJ Mercer exclaimed.

TeeJ’s big heart got that way after a sad story nearly broke it.

“Her social worker drove her to campus. Pulled up to the curb. Let her unload what little she had, and just left her,” TeeJ told Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen.

TeeJ is the founder of the Atlanta nonprofit Move-In-Day Mafia.

The move-in on Friday was at a prestigious HBCU in Southwest Atlanta.

“Move-In Day Mafia is making a difference on the campus of Clark Atlanta University. Today,” University President Dr. George French said.

The Mafia serves as the new family for new college students who have aged out of foster care, and often arrive at school alone.

They clean and decorate the students’ dorm rooms and deliver monthly care packages over the entire course of their college careers.

“I just can’t wait to see my room,” one former foster care student told Petersen.

He said he is grateful for what the Mafia is doing.

TeeJ said the story that broke her heart, has led to blessing countless others.

“I knew I had to do something. No scholar should go through that transition alone,” TeeJ said.

