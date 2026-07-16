Former Bartow County deputy charged in child abuse case

BARTOW COUNTY, GA — A former Bartow County Sheriff’s Office deputy is facing charges after investigators say he is accused of physically abusing a child.

The Bartow County Sheriff’s Office asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to investigate allegations of child abuse by 31-year-old Andrew Sean Williams on July 10.

“Preliminary information indicates that the child was found walking down the street by law enforcement and taken to the local Division of Family and Children Services (DFCS) office,” the GBI said. “The child and the child’s parents were identified. During the investigation, investigators discovered evidence that indicated that the child was struck multiple times by Williams, causing minor injuries to the child.”

The GBI says investigators uncovered evidence indicating the child was struck multiple times by Williams, causing minor injuries.

Williams was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Bartow County Jail after being charged with one count of misdemeanor battery, GBI officials said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the GBI Tipline at 800-597-TIPS (8477), online at: https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online.

Once complete, the GBI says the case will be turned over to the Cherokee Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

The investigation remains active.